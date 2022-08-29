PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.

The victim told deputies it was a drive-by shooting and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

“The victim is only 14 years old and we’re doing everything we can to find out exactly what happened,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The teenage boy told deputies he was shot in his shoulder while he was walking near R.L. King Park in Bellview.

“He claims that he was shot in the area of Lenore and Christine Streets by two black males wearing masks and potentially driving a dark-colored Kia Soul,” said Simmons.

Neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera but said they heard at least half a dozen gunshots before deputies showed up. Sheriff Simmons said there’s a lot they still don’t know and they hope any witnesses will come forward.

“We’re looking for any information,” said Simmons. “We’re asking if anyone knows anything please give us a call or they can call Crime Stoppers.”

If you have any information about what happened, you don’t have to give your name and you could get a cash reward. The number for Crime Stoppers is 850-433-STOP.