PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager is going to prison for killing an Alabama man almost two years ago.

17-year-old Jesse Snowden, who was 15 at the time, pleaded no contest to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison. He is receiving credit for the two years he’s served so far.

Snowden is one of four teenagers charged in a deadly shooting at Oakstead Mobile Home Park off of Massachusetts Avenue in January 2021. The other boys are awaiting trials and sentence hearings in this case.

They’re charged in the murder of 61-year-old Samuel Thomley from Bay Minette. His body was found inside a truck that crashed into a power pole. Another person was shot but survived. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a drug deal.