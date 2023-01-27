ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022.

On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery by Sudden Snatching.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7, 2022, Albert, who was 17 at the time and his co-defendant, Zacharias Jackson-Holley, charged at the victim as she was walking from her vehicle to her front door. ECSO said both Albert and Jackson-Holley were wearing ski masks, and Jackson-Holley was carrying “what appeared to be an assault rifle.” Both the victim’s phone and wallet were snatched, and her car keys were taken. Deputies said both Albert and Jackson-Holley got into the victim’s Doge Charger and fled at a high speed, losing control and crashing the victim’s vehicle, causing it to be totaled.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Albert plead no contest to both charges on Sept. 27, 2022, and Jackson-Holley plead no contest to his charges on Dec. 13, 2022. Jackson-Holley will be sentenced on April 20, 2023.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecuting attorney, Ashley Courtney argued that “the Defendant had four prior serious felony convictions. His behavior is escalating, and he is a danger to the citizens of Escambia County, Florida.”

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Courtney prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.