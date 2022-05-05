PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been arrested after deputies say he shot three people late Wednesday night.

Jayshawn Wendell Jackson, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide, possessing a weapon as a felon, and firing a weapon in public or residential property.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Jackson and two other suspects got into an argument on Besma Drive with three others. The dispute was regarding missing personal property, the report said.

The victims told investigators Jackson pulled out a gun. Deputies said Jackson shot in the air before shooting the three victims at about 11:05 p.m.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. The report says one of the victims could have her leg amputated because of a gunshot wound.

Deputies later found the car Jackson and others used to flee after the shooting, as well as possible weapons used during the shooting, the report said.

Jackson was arrested and remains in the Escambia County jail on a $437,500 bond.