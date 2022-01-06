Pensacola teen accused of pistol whipping, carjacking man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is in the Escambia County Jail after allegedly carjacking a man Wednesday night, Jan. 5.

Kizuri Jackson is charged with:

Robbery/carjacking

Aggravated battery

Grand theft

Resisting arrest

Providing a false name

Two men approached the victim’s car asking for a ride near North “Y” and Brainerd Street. He said one of them hit him in the head with a gun before forcing him out of the car, according to the arrest report. The victim added one of the men was wearing a ski mask.

Deputies were able to track the victim’s car to a house at North Hayne and Cross Street after his phone was left in the car.

Both men tried to run from deputies but they only caught Jackson, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is being held in jail on a $122,000 bond.