PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A high school teacher in Pensacola is facing a felony charge after police say he pointed a gun at his wife.

Jerrod Novotny has been suspended from his position as a social studies teacher at West Florida High School. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Novotny’s wife told police he showed up drunk to a track meet last week at Washington High School. She told police he was belligerent and showed up to dinner at Olive Garden after he was told not to.

Police say later that night, she slept in a different room. Novotny went into the room and stood over her bed pointing a gun in her direction but he hid the gun when he realized she was awake, according to a police report.

Novotny was released from the Escambia County jail Wednesday on $5,000 bond.