Taqueria El Asador in Pensacola is one of Florida’s top restaurants, according to Yelp. (WKRG)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a new ranking by Yelp, a Pensacola taco shop has been named in the top 100 Florida Restaurants of 2022.

This is the first-ever guide done by Yelp for Florida restaurants, according to their website.

Yelp ranked restaurants based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022.

Pensacola’s Taqueria El Asador came in at number three in the top 100 in the state.

“The best tacos are often found at small, out-of-the-way places known only to locals. But the word is out on Taqueria El Asador, a food truck located behind a gas station off I-10,” Yelp said in their rankings. “While waiting in the (fast-moving) line, take in the aromas of carne asada, chorizo, pork, lengua (tongue), and other meats cooking over the large grill—where “the magic happens,” according to one Yelper. Then, enjoy your food on the attached covered patio, where hungry customers savor tacos, burritos, tortas, and quesadillas, washed down with just-sweet-enough agua frescas and other beverages.”

Below are the top 10 restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022:

10. Catullo’s Italian – Jacksonville

Catullo’s Italian is known for high-quality Italian favorites including fresh pasta, spicy meatballs, crispy arancini and the extra-long cannoli.

9. Kadence – Orlando

Kadence serves suchi omakase style, meaning the chefs select what goes into your multicourse feast based on the day’s fresh ingredients, which are sourced locally and flown in from Japan.

8. The Rabbit Hole – Pompano Beach

The Rabbit Hole is known for its Southern barbecue made with all-vegan ingredients, such as the Southern BBQ Platter with citrus-marinated “spare ribs” and vegan mac and cheese.

7. The Mediterranean Chickpea – Tampa

Located in a South Tampa strip mall, The Mediterranean Chickpea offers versions of Mediterranean classics, including homemade hummus options from cilantro jalapeno to roasted red pepper.

6. Pane & Vino – Miami Beach

Pane & Vino are known for their pasta and a blend of traditional and modern Italian recipes.

5. Rumba Cuban Café – Naples

Yelpers say the pressed Cuban sandwich, stuffed roasted pork, ham, oozy Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles and mayo, as the “best they’ve ever had.”

4. Al-Amir – Miami

Al-Amir serves authentic, made-from-scratch Lebanese food with a focus on smooth dips and baked goods.

3. Taqueria El Asador – Pensacola

Taqueria El Asador is known for their delicious tacos and other casual Mexican fare at a reasonable price.

2. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine – Orlando

Customers often order Selam’s special combos—a choice of 9 vegetarian and/or meat dishes.

1. Fratellino – Coral Gables

The menu at the number one ranked restaurant in Florida for 2022 features family recipes from third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo, including pasta in any shape you can think of, along with extensive wine and dessert lists. Standout dishes include handmade fettuccine flecked with prosciutto di parma, shiitake mushrooms, and green peas in a light cream sauce, as well as a seafood risotto packed with Mediterranean mussels, clams, shrimp, and calamari.