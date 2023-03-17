Outside Club Climax, a Pensacola strip club where three people have been shot and killed in recent years. (WKRG)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola mayor’s office said city leaders, Pensacola Police and the owners of Club Climax had a productive Wednesday meeting during which they discussed the strip club’s history of violence. Rather than close the club, which the City had considered, the owners will receive a letter outlining safety changes developed by Pensacola Police.

Ariyell Triston Thomas was killed Sunday morning on Palafox Street after leaving the club, the latest of three deadly shootings associated with Club Climax. In 2020, Keavin Sanders was shot to death outside the club, and in 2019, Elizabeth Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot when rival gangs opened fire on each other.

“Public safety will always be my first priority, and I appreciate the owners of Club Climax for their willingness to come to the table and collaborate on solutions for this great concern to our community,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in the news release. “We’re hopeful that our shared deep concern – both city and club ownership – about another tragedy means we work together to make Pensacola a safer place for all of us. I made it clear, and we all agree, we don’t want to have another meeting like this.”

Pensacola Police conducted a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment at the club on Thursday. Police will release more information about their findings at a Tuesday news conference with Reeves. Police said this assessment, free to any business or homeowner in Pensacola, offers “advice on integrating CPTED principles into properties, with strategies aimed to help deter criminal acts and enhance safety.”

Police and Reeves will send a letter to the club’s owners “outlining the expectations of this collaboration and shared commitment to safety.” Property owners in the area will also receive a letter about safety on their property.

The mayor’s office said “Club Climax owners have committed to establishing a stronger, more proactive line of communication with PPD.”

Pensacola Police are still investigating Thomas’ killing.