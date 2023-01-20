PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College retired Carla Williams’ basketball jersey Wednesday night.

Williams died in May due to domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. A former PSC Lady Pirate basketball player, Williams spent more than 24 years working in PSC athletics, Collegiate High and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

“We’re honoring perhaps the best to ever wear a Pirates uniform,’’ Pensacola State College Athletic Director Bryan Lewallyn said.

A large reproduction of Carla Williams No. “22” Pirate jersey was unspooled from Hartsell Arena’s rafters on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Her number will now hang inside Hartsell Arena forever,’’ Lewallyn said. “It will never be worn by another men’s or women’s basketball player again.”

Williams jersey was retired during the intermission of the PSC men’s and women’s games against Panhandle Conference rival Northwest Florida State College.

PSC players warmed up while wearing Domestic Violence Awareness shirts to honor Williams. Many students and fans in the crowd also wore the lavender shirts, which featured a purple ribbon and the words “Remembering Carla Williams.” Purple is the color associated with domestic violence awareness and prevention.

In September 2022, Williams was inducted into the PSC Athletics Hall of Fame.

An exceptional academic and athletic student at Graceville High School, Williams led the school to a state championship in 1992. She played two years at PSC, where she was selected to All-Academic, All-Conference and All-Region teams both years. After PSC, Williams played and excelled at Florida State University.

Several members of the Williams family attended the jersey retirement ceremony, including her parents J.B. and Clara Williams, and sister, Pamela Williams. Family members were given white roses and replicas of Williams’ jerseys by PSC basketball coaches Clenita “Penny” Belford and Pete Pena and guard Ja’Vina Jackson.

“She was loved,’’ Clara Williams said of her daughter. “All she saw was love and the best in people.”

In June 2022, a month after her death, the Carla Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship was established at the College.

On Jan. 19, Bubba’s 33 contributed a portion of all food sales to the Carla Williams Memorial Scholarship.