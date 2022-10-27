PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of a Pensacola State College coach killed earlier this year are raising awareness about domestic violence.

Carla Williams’ family, friends, coworkers and the young ladies she mentored walked laps at PSC Thursday afternoon to raise awareness.

“She did what she could to help others,” Pamela Williams, Carla’s sister, said. “The first thing you probably noticed about her was her smile. That normally lit up a room and just made people feel comfortable. That’s who she was. She loved people. She cared for people.”

Talking about Carla brings tears to the eyes of those who loved her.

“There will never be another Carla,” Deborah McClintock, Carla’s coworker and friend, said.

Williams played basketball at the college and then went on to become a coach and math professor for more than two decades.

“She came in every day with a smile like you never knew something was wrong with her,” Douthshine Prien, Carla’s mentee and PSC basketball player said. “She’d always laugh and joke with us.”

Her ex-boyfriend, Kennon Farrow, is accused of shooting and killing Williams while she worked out at Pensacola Fitness early in the morning on May 24. Police say he had a history of domestic violence which ended their relationship.

“For anybody going through it, reach out,” McClintock said. “Someone will listen. Someone will help you.”

“Reach out and talk to someone,” Pamela said.

This month, a judge ordered an evaluation to find out if Farrow is competent to stand trial. Carla’s mother, Clara, wants some accountability.

“I just hope and pray that justice be served in this case,” Clara said.

The money raised from this walk will go towards the Carla Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.