PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola is the hosting city of the SEC Women’s Soccer tournament for the first time this year, with games already underway.

The tournament, previously hosted in Orange Beach, Ala. is now being played at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

While the City of Pensacola is not home to an SEC school, the city proved to be a perfect central location for fans.

“We are a melting pot, very much of the SEC. We have LSU fans, and we have a significant Alabama base, we have an Auburn base, we have obviously a University of Florida base, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, so we are just right out of the shoot a really good central location. We’re a destination location,” said Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer.

While hosting the conference’s top 10 teams, the city expects to see thousands of fans.

“It’s a great time for us to bring thousands of fans to our community, see what Pensacola has to offer, and then they come back and we want them to stay,” said Palmer.

Many local businesses hope to use the event to hype up the city for both fans and locals.

“When we heard about the tournament for women’s soccer we were pretty excited. We started to think about what we can do to get crowds down here to either watch the game or to even support some of the teams and players,” said Warren Sonnen, Manager of O’Rielly’s Irish Pub Uptown. “What we ended up doing was offering some food specials, discounts for the players and their families, were also gonna do our best to have some of the games on our TVs.”

Pensacola will also host the Sunbelt conference’s Men’s basketball tournament in March.

“Anything we can do to get those types of tournaments in Pensacola will be huge for tourism and for the general Pensacola public,” said Sonnen, who also works with Visit Pensacola.

The tournament runs until Nov. 6. Tickets for the championship are $10 for adults and $7 for students/military. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey are free with a paying adult for all rounds of the tournament.