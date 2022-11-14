ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for failing to register as a sexual predator.

On Nov. 10, Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced Robert James Pooley, 40, to a total of 35 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine and failure of a sexual predator to register.

In May 2021, Pooley failed to register as a sex predator, which is when law enforcement officers located and arrested Pooley. At the time of his arrest, Pooley was in possession of a firearm and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Jessica Etherton prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.