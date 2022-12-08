ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola registered sex offender is behind bars for possession of child porn, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 7, David Joe Gomez, 44, was charged with two counts of possession of obscene material.

On Aug. 3, deputies said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, which said an individual within the jurisdiction of Escambia County uploaded at least one file of child sexual abuse material to a cloud storage account.

The image file depicted two female children between the ages of six to eight exposing themselves in a lewd or lascivious manner. Deputies said the image file was known to be associated with LS Studio, a Ukrainian studio from the early 2000s, which produced a large quantity of child sexual abuse material.

The CyberTipline provided identifying information for Gomez in the form of a phone number and email address, according to deputies. They said Gomez most recently completed sex offender registration on July 28, 2022.

After performing a search warrant, deputies said they found the image on Gomez’ phone on Dec. 6.

Gomez was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000.