PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was previously convicted of sex crimes and forced to register as a sex offender is back in jail. Frank Knight, 58, is accused of viewing child pornography at his work, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to officials, a probation officer checked in with Knight at his job on Kenmore Road. The probation officer found that he had a smart TV connected to his Gmail account. The browser history showed Knight had a collage of photos showing child pornography.

Knight was charged with 20 counts of intentionally viewing child pornography. He is in jail on a $200,000 bond.