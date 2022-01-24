Pensacola sees more COVID hospitalizations, fewer critical cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 pandemic is still overcrowding area hospitals. But on Monday Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said for the most part, the Omicron variant isn’t causing severe symptoms and those in the Escambia County hospitals aren’t as sick as they were amid other variants.

“We’ve generally sort of stalled and we’ve remained flat here for about a week,” Robinson said of the recent uptick in hospitalizations.

Each day for the last week, more than 225 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in Escambia County. On Monday, there were 247 hospitalizations.

“We went from 239 on Friday, to 226 on Saturday, to 246 on Sunday, to 247 on Monday,” Robinson said.

Robinson points out, out of those hospitalizations, only about 20% are requiring critical care. That’s fewer than during any other variant, he said.

According to Robinson, the three major hospitals in Escambia County are able to handle the spike in new patients.

“I think every variant that has come through, I think they have become more experienced at what they’re doing and how they’re doing it,” Robinson said. “For the most part, I hear little concern from them with Omicron.”

With a 35% positivity rate in Escambia County, the Omicron variant is showing it spreads easily. Robinson says he’s hopeful the spike in cases and hospitalizations ends soon.

“The best defense that continues to be discussed, certainly against significant impacts, is go ahead and get your vaccine and your booster,” he said.