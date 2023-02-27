PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is seeking community input as they conduct a burial ground study at Miraflores Park where remains of two people were found in 2021.

A Boy Scott troop found skeletal remains in the crawl space of a building at the park.

The man and woman’s remains are older than 75 years and may never be identified.

“It’s kind of a little bit of a needle in a haystack to find anyone that died here prior to that time unless they were a very prominent person,” Miraflores Community Advisory Group Member Margo Stringfield said.

A 10-member community advisory group is gathering community feedback about how best to commemorate Miraflores Park formerly known as Havana Square. It was a burial ground primarily for people of African American or Creole descent in the 1800s.

“We’re really looking to you all to be those community liaisons and to talk with the community,” Pensacola’s Cultural Resources Coordinator Adrianne Walker told members. “Let them know we’re doing this study. We really want to get as much community input as possible”

The city is now exploring options for a ground penetrating radar survey to see if there are other burials at the park.

“This kind of thing is happening all over America so we’re not unique in that way,” Dr. Lusharon Wiley said. “What will be unique is how we end this.”

The city plans to eventually have those remains buried at the park with a special marker or statue and a public ceremony. The advisory group’s next meeting is scheduled for May 19.