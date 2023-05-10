PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational is underway at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola with games being held Wednesday through Saturday.

“We’re so excited we’re here to cheer on the Weber Warriors,” said Samantha Cozzolino. “Go green.”

Samantha and her friends traveled from Babson Park to cheer on their team, much like fans have been doing throughout the year to attend one of the many tournaments that have been held in Pensacola. Over the past year Pensacola, hosted events like the SEC women’s soccer tournament and the Sun Belt Conference basketball championship.

“By giving that good experience when we do have those event holders here and athletes here, it really does help with word of mouth and other rightsholders wanting to come to Pensacola to hold their events,” said Laura McCullers, director of operations for Pensacola Sports. “Then also these visitors wanting to return because they enjoyed their time here.”

The Pensacola Sports organization hosted the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational for the first time in 2022, which brought in about $1.2 million to the local economy.

As a whole, sports tourism brought in over $35 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to Pensacola Sports. An increase from its almost $23 million impact in 2019, as the city builds their reputation as a prime destination for different conferences.

“The past few years we really kept it up a notch and secured some other conferences and events here. So really filling up the calendar and getting visitors to experience everything Pensacola has to offer.” Said McCullers.

As fans explore the city during downtime between games, the goal is to see them come back.

“We’re gonna hangout with the parents have a good time. Probably go to dinner, look at attractions, just hit the beach until Friday and go back to good ole Babson Park.” Said Cozzolino.

Tickets to the NAIA men’s lacrosse tournament can be purchased here.