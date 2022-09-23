PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola.

With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time.

The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m., until 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Food will be available from several curated seafood vendors, but if you don’t like seafood, there are several places that will serve up burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken tenders and more. The Gulf to Table booth will be the spot to score the freshest creations prepared by Pensacola’s best chefs. Previous participating restaurants include AHEPA Greek Fare, Café NOLA, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Crabs on the Beach, Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, The Fishing Hole Restaurant, Flounder’s Chowder House, Sons & Daughters of Italy Buona Fortuna Lodge and The Oyster Barn.

The 2022 seafood grill schedule is below:

Friday

5 p.m. – The District: Seville Steak & Seafood / Chef Josh Warner

Saturday

Noon – Bar 515 / Chef Jason Brewer

1:30 p.m. – Kitty Mitchell / Chef Jarred Snyder

3 p.m. – South Market / Chef Keith Pardue

4:30 p.m. – The Black Garlic Market / Chef Matthew Brown

Sunday

Noon – Rustyc Spoon / Chef Rusty Strain

1:30 p.m. – Classic City Catering / Chef Daniel Watts

For those interested in the music lineup, organizers encourage participants to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the entertainment.

Below is the lineup of musicians for the weekend:

Friday

3 p.m. – Wes Loper Band

5 p.m. – Southerland

7 p.m. – Billy Allen and the Pollies

9 p.m. – The Red Clay Trays

Fiesta Friday Happy Hour:

On Friday, Sept. 23 from 2-5 p.m., all beer and wine will be one dollar off and all liquor drinks will be two dollars off at the sports bars only, located in Bartram Park by the Entertainment Stage.

Saturday

1:30 p.m. – TBD

3:30 p.m. – Ben Loftin and The Family

5:30 p.m. – The Troy Laz Band

7:30 p.m. – Miles Flatt

9 p.m. – The Molly Ringwalds

Sunday

12:30 p.m. – Jenna McClelland

3 p.m. – Blackwater Brass

Arts and crafts are another big part of the weekend, with more than 170 artists exhibiting their work. Exhibits include paintings, prints, drawings and photography, ceramics and pottery, clothing and accessories, woodcraft, novelties, outdoor décor, metal and glass, gourmet goods, soaps and candles, jewelry and more.

For those with kids, the Children’s Area is located at Bartram Park with face painting, arts and crafts, games, activities and more. Hours for the Children’s Area are Saturday from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Festival parking is available throughout the downtown area on a first-come, first-served basis. All downtown lots are owned by private businesses and will likely charge a parking fee. These fees are not associated or controlled by the Pensacola Seafood Festival or Fiesta Pensacola. Handicapped Parking will be available throughout the weekend on a first come first served basis, with pass, in the Port of Pensacola parking lot on Barracks Street.

Credit cards are accepted on a booth-by-booth basis. Some vendors accept credit cards, but not all. Beverage booths do accept credit cards in specific lines – there will be credit card and cash lines at each beverage booth. The Children’s Area and Pepsi Trailer remain cash only. There will be ATMs onsite at various locations.

The Pensacola Seafood Festival is a free community event hosted by Fiesta Pensacola.