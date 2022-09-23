PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola.

Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride.

The volunteers attend meetings before the events and work tirelessly on the day of the event. Volunteers can be found setting up and cleaning up, checking in vendors, working beverage stations and more.

The Seafood Festival and its volunteers love to see the the community come together. Deborah Hart, a volunteer with Fiesta Pensacola, tells us that anyone you see working that is not a vender is a volunteer.

“It just brings people together,” said Hart. “It shows people in our area that we’re just so diverse in food and culture and volunteers. There’s things to do all in one place.”

The Seafood Festival runs Friday September, 23 until Sunday September 25 in downtown Pensacola.