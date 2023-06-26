ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A heat advisory around the gulf coast has residents doing whatever they can to stay cool.

Monday, kids, dogs and people of all ages were at the Legion Field splash pad and Cecil T Hunter swimming pool trying their best to stay cool as temperatures reach what feels like over 100 degrees with the heat index.

“We just left Circle K, they drink slushies and sodas, as well as come out here and play,” said Pensacola resident Ronshaunda Burden. “Just water play really, to beat the heat, because it is hot!” “I know one, you drink water,” advised Burden’s daughter, Arianna.

Escambia County Emergency Management and Escambia County Fire Rescue are encouraging residents to practice hot weather safety.

Some of their tips include avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, wearing lightweight clothing, and encouraging people to check in on those who are most vulnerable like children, the elderly and those who may be chronically ill.

High temperatures are expected to last throughout the week.