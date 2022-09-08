Approximately 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk have been repaired in the City of Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As a part of the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout the city, according to the Public Works and Facilities Department, 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk have been repaired and 665 curb ramps have been installed since 2018.

According to the city, the repairs include complete sidewalk repairs and installing ADA-compliant curb ramps. The work is part of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Sidewalk Assessment, including some additional sidewalk repairs completed through other city revitalization projects.

The ADA Sidewalk Assessment was completed in 2017 to evaluate existing sidewalks for ADA efficiencies, identifying 28,100 linear feet of sidewalks and another 2,021 new curb ramps needed in order to achieve an acceptable level of ADA compliance.

“We are continuing to work toward making the City of Pensacola a more walkable, accessible city for all of our residents and visitors,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Sidewalks are a vital part of any thriving city, and I’m excited to see these repairs continuing to make our sidewalks ADA compliant and better connected for the Pensacola community.”

Sidewalk repair projects were also prioritized in the survey to create a master sidewalk improvement project list, which is available on the city’s website. The targeted completion date for the repairs identified in the ADA Sidewalk Assessment is the end of 2023.