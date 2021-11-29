Pensacola reopens improved recycling drop-off center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola has reopened an improved recycling drop-off center.

The recycling center at 2750 Summit Blvd. includes three containers for residents to properly dispose of recyclables, including cardboard, plastic, glass, and more.

Household garbage and yard waste are not accepted.



Acceptable items:

• Aluminum, tin, steel, aerosol cans and foil

• Glass jars and bottles, cereal boxes and other paperboard boxes

• Plastic bottles, milk and juice cartons

• Cardboard, magazines and catalogs

• Hardcover or paperback books

• Newspaper and inserts, office paper and junk mail

• Plastic tubs, wide-mouth containers (yogurt, peanut butter, margarine tubs)

• Paper bags

Unacceptable items:

• Styrofoam

• Electronics

• Ceramics or dishes

• Food waste

• Plastic bags or film

• Motor oil containers

• Household hazardous waste

• Light bulbs, window glass or mirrors

The center is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.