PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is reminding citizens of upcoming closures for Monday’s Juneteenth holiday.

Pensacola City Hall, community resource centers and city administrative offices will all be closed Monday due to the holiday, the release said.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup through city sanitation services will not take place on Monday. Instead, pickup will take place a day later for all customers during the week of the 19th.

The Roger Scott Tennis Center and Osceola Golf Course will not be closed for the holiday, according to the release.

Florida has recognized Juneteenth as a day of observance since 1991, according to Pew Research Center, but it is not a permanent state holiday.

President Joe Biden designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.