PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody sentenced a Pensacola man to 20 years in federal prison after the suspect previously pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

On Jan. 28, 2021, and Feb. 18, 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from a social media company regarding Nicholas Allen Walker, 32, uploading files of child pornography.

On April 8, 2021, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed Walker and obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. The search warrant revealed that Walker received and distributed numerous images and videos of child pornography via social media and text messages from Dec. 16, 2020, to April 8, 2021.

“Protecting innocent children from sexual predators remains one of our highest priorities,” Coody said. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who work

diligently to identify these predators and bring them to justice, so that they can no longer exploit any child again. Due to their efforts, our community is safer, and this repeat offender is exactly where he belongs – back behind bars.”

Walker is a registered sex offender based on a conviction that happened in Florida where he traveled to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Walker’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and he will continue to be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to all sex offender conditions.