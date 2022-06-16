PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility in Pensacola is putting a temporary hold on recycling due to repairs being made to the facility.

The city of Pensacola says the city’s Sanitation Services Department uses ECUA’s recycling facility to process recycling from the city’s customers and will not accept recyclables as repairs are being made to the facility. Tan recycling cans will still be collected; however, due to the hold, the materials will not be recycled at this time.

The city urges customers to maintain good recycling habits until the facility is able to operate again. ECUA estimates a repair completion date around mid-August. You can keep track of the facilities updates here by following the City of Pensacola’s Facebook page.