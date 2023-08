PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A large fire has broken out at a Pensacola recycling center Tuesday night, according to officials with the Pensacola Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters with PFRD are at Southern Recycling on Myrick Street. Officials said there are several units along with a fire boat on the scene. The call to firefighters came in at 8:21 p.m.

