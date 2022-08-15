PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning their residents of a phone scam that has been reported to the department.

Officers said they have received two complaints from people in the community about receiving a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard.” According to the receivers of the phone call, “Detective Howard” told the residents that they were a part of a sexual assault case involving a child. He also said in this phone call that he was willing to settle out of court, but that if they refused he would put warrants out for their arrests.

Officials said the Pensacola Police Department would not make any call of this nature. Officers ask that anyone who receives the phone call write the number down and contact the Pensacola Police Department.