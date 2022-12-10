PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes.

Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours of the post being made. Officials said 100% of the vehicles that were reported broken into were left unlocked.

The tweet also said the department would be providing extra patrol in those areas. Pensacola Police Department reminds residents to make sure they lock their cars every night.