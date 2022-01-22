Pensacola Police: Two hurt in Pensacola Village shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say at least two people were hurt in an early morning shooting in Pensacola Village Saturday. Police say shortly after 3 am officers were flagged down about a shooting at Palafox and Garden Streets. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes.

They say a short time later two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshots wounds. Police say the intersection of Palafox and Garden will be closed for a time while they investigate. No word yet on how badly the victims were hurt or what may have led to the shooting.

