PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department seeks the public’s help with finding a man who has active warrants out for his arrest, according to officials.

Andrew John Gormley, 54, has warrants from multiple agencies on theft and unlicensed contractor charges.

The Escambia County Jail Log shows Gormley was last arrested in Pensacola in 2019.

Police ask anyone with information on Gormley’s whereabouts to contact them.