PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21, at Wells Fargo on Bayou Blvd.

Officers said they have an active warrant for Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, for robbery. They said he is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. They said he has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows where police can find Morgan, call PPD at 850-435-1901. If you want to be anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP, or use the P3 app on any smart phone.

PPD detectives said they were able to develop Morgan as a suspect based on tips received by citizens after local media coverage of this case.