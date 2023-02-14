PPD said on Feb. 13, at 11:38 p.m., the suspect robbed the Circle K store at 3013 East Cervantes Street.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who allegedly robbed the Circle K store on East Cervantes Street.

They said the suspect was described as a male wearing a blue face mask, blue sweatshirt over a gray hoodie, jeans and black shoes. The male was also stated to have a black or dark gray handgun.

There were no injuries reported, but PPD said a small amount of cash was taken along with Newport cigarettes.

