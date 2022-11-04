PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m.
According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly after at a gas station at 9th and Gregory Street.
The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known. This is an ongoing investigation.
