PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m.

According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly after at a gas station at 9th and Gregory Street.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known. This is an ongoing investigation.