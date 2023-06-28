PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed during a fight with a police officer, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials said a hit and run occurred at 9th Avenue and Wright Street in Pensacola around 2 p.m. The suspect then went to Durant Lane in Cantonment.

At Durant Lane, words were exchanged between a Pensacola police officer and the man, leading to a fight. The officer pulled out his gun and shot the man, according to officials.

WKRG is working to gather more information. We will update this story when we have more information.