PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola police officer has been cleared of criminal charges after shooting and killing a man over the summer.

The State Attorney’s office determined the officer’s use of deadly force was justified and he won’t be charged.

The shooting happened in June outside a home on Durant Lane in Cantonment. Pensacola Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the city, and a tip led them to that house. Police say that’s where a man got into a fight with the officer, it became physical, and then the officer shot the man.