ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have concluded their internal affairs investigation into two separate incidents that occurred on Feb. 3, 2022.

The first incident happened after Pensacola Police served a high-risk search warrant at a home on N 7th Avenue. The Pensacola Police SWAT team was at the home and weapons were used by a SWAT team member and Cory Marioneaux. The internal affairs investigation concluded that they found that no violations occurred and the shots fired were within policy.

An hour later, a detective with PPD had two children in the back of his unmarked police vehicle while police waited for a family member to come to take custody of the children. The detective got out of the vehicle at one point to help a vehicle that was trying to pass through the scene. When then he went to get back into the vehicle one of the children had moved to the door and fell a foot to the ground. Officers called EMS who checked on the child before being released to a family member. The investigation found that there was no violation of state statutes or PPD policies or procedures and the incident was accidental.