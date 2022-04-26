PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police need help identifying a man they say tried to rob a bank in the downtown area.

A man entered the Synovus Bank at 125 West Romana Street on Monday, April 18 at 9 a.m. The man walked to the teller demanding $100 bills but the teller refused to give him any money, according to Pensacola police.

The man left the bank running east in the direction of Baylen Street, according to Pensacola police. No weapons were shown and no one was injured.

If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.