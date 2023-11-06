PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department will hold a procession for a beloved K9 today at 1:30 p.m., according to officials.

K9 Cino died on Saturday, Nov. 4.

“We mourn with his partner, Officer Zach Harris, Officer Harris’ family, and our entire K9 Unit,” a PPD Facebook post said.

The procession will start at the Veterinary Emergency Referral Center, 4800 N Davis Highway.

The route will follow Davis Highway to Fairfield Drive, Fairfield Drive to Palafox Street, Palafox Street to Garden Street and Garden Street to Navy Boulevard.

The procession will end at Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital.

The public is invited to line the route for the procession.

