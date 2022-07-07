PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department announced that they are looking for a man who they believe stole three air conditioning units from one area of Pensacola.

Detectives said the man in question has stolen these air conditioning units from the area of West Gadsden Street. The man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with light-colored pants in an image captured by a surveillance camera. He also had on white and red-colored Nike shoes and a black hat with a Nike Swoosh.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or the man is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at (850)-433-STOP.