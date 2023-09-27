UPDATE (10:04 p.m.): According to Pensacola Police, the woman has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Flora Hackworth, 85, was last seen in the area of F Street and Belmont Street. She stands at 5-foot-4, 100 pounds.

According to police, she could be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt with a Florida license plate that reads, “VE1VA.”

If you have any information on Hackworth’s whereabouts, call the Pensacola Police Department.