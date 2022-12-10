PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday.
Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night.
The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told them to “look away.” The suspect was able to leave with some cash.
Officers said the suspect is a Black man who is 6 feet tall and slim, wearing all-black clothing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Pensacola Police Department.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.