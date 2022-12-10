Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday.

Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told them to “look away.” The suspect was able to leave with some cash.

Officers said the suspect is a Black man who is 6 feet tall and slim, wearing all-black clothing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Pensacola Police Department.