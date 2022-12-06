PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to a release from the PPD.

Jeff Michael Werowinski Jr., 51, is accused of hitting a bicyclist on Nov. 27, at Baylen and Gregory Street.

Police said the man on the bike suffered “serious injuries,” but did not offer any details in reference to the status of the victim.

Police also said Werowinski Jr. may be driving a 2003 Silver Dodge pick-up truck with a Florida tag, RNF916.