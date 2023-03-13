PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one of their K9 officers has passed away. A Facebook post on Sunday morning said retired K9 Jannus has died. The post says:

“Jannus served the city with distinction alongside his partner, Sergeant James Parsons, positively impacting many with his life. He made Pensacola a safer and happier place to be.”

Jannus served the Pensacola Police Department for more than five years. The City of Pensacola celebrated his retirement with a doggie cake and party in 2019. According to a post by the City of Pensacola: “During his career, Jannus had 750 deployments with 35 suspect finds and 519 narcotics finds. He also located nine firearms during article searches and helped seize over a quarter of a million dollars in illicit money.” The city said Jannus was known as a friendly dog and featured prominently in community outreach events.