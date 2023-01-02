PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital after the shooting and has non-life threatening injuries.

When police checked out the scene, they said they found 25 shell casings.

This is an ongoing investigation and WKRG News 5 will provide more details when they become available.