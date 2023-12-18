PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are investigating a Saturday night drive-by shooting.

Police were notified of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the area of J Street and Brainerd Street.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

They learned about the incident from ShotSpotter technology, which detects gunshots in covered areas, as well as a call placed to dispatch.

A juvenile received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Nobody is in custody for the shooting as of this writing, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.