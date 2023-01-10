PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at 11:10 a.m., at Synovus Bank on Bayou Boulevard.

Police said a woman in her mid-40s came in the bank with a note, which she handed to the teller. They said the note said the woman was carrying a weapon and was willing to use it.

Police said she wanted money, but they are unsure of what happened next, as the woman decided to leave.

Police said they were not able to catch up with the suspect. Police said they are still investigating the incident.