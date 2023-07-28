PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a string of anti-Semitic crimes.

The latest crime was discovered Friday after bricks were thrown through a window at Temple Beth El near Cervantes and Palafox Streets.

“Two bricks that were thrown through a bathroom window in the temple,” Public Information Officer Mike Wood said. “This bathroom is one that is not used very often so we don’t know exactly when this may have occurred.”

Police won’t say exactly what was painted on the bricks but they were covered in anti-Semitic language.

Last week, a brick covered in swastikas and the words “No Jews” was thrown through the kitchen window of the Chabad Jewish Center on 12th Avenue. Police are also investigating messages targeting Jewish people that were spray painted in two other locations in the city.

“These types of crimes are something that we take very serious and they’re being investigated aggressively,” Wood said. “We’re going to follow up on every lead that we have and we’re going to talk to witnesses. We’re going to look for video surveillance. Gonna keep on this case until an arrest is made.”

Police can’t say yet if any of the crimes are connected. They’re asking anyone who might know something to give them a call at (850) 435-1965 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.