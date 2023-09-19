UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): The victim has been identified as an adult.

UPDATE (9:42 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department announced one person was shot multiple times, and their injuries are non life threatening.

The school was placed on lockdown but has since been lifted.

There was a basketball game at Workman Middle School on Tuesday night. Students attending the game are being transported to Washington High School, and that’s where parents have been instructed to pick them up.

ORIGINAL STORY

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting near Langley Avenue and Lanier Drive Tuesday evening.

Police say at least one person has been shot. This happened not to far from Workman Middle School.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as soon as we learn more.