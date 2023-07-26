PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating multiple apparent hate crimes, including one at the Pensacola Chabad Jewish Center, where leaders plan to make a brick, scrawled with swastikas, the cornerstone of their new community center of a new building.

Pensacola Chief of Police Eric Randall spoke at a press conference Tuesday and said that this is at least the third recent incident of antisemitic vandalism within the city in recent weeks.

According to police, antisemitic graffiti was found at the old Amtrak station and the East Hill Animal Hospital.

“We’re closely working this and others, with antisemitic graffiti and tagging, with our local, state and federal partners and using some of the private sector as well,” said Chief Randall. “But our community is the key with information of those who may be involved in this terrible incident at the Chabad Center and some of the other tagging incidents that we’ve had.”

So far no arrests have been made.

According to those at the Pensacola Chabad Jewish Center, someone threw a brick with antisemitic messages through their window, startling the two rabbis in training who were there at the time.

A swastika and the words “no Jews” were written on the brick.

“It’s very hurtful to have such an incident, especially numerous incidents, but especially a brick being thrown through a window is definitely not a very enjoyable feeling,” said Rabbi Mendel Danow.

However, those at the Jewish Center aren’t letting the hate get to them. Instead, they’re using it to come back stronger as they expand into a new center.

“Most importantly that brick that was thrown through window is going to become the corner stone of the new building,” said Danow. “So that’s the ultimate of taking into hate and transforming it into positivity. Into light.”

In the wake of the incident, The Pensacola Chabad Jewish Center is also launching a new initiative called the Ark of Giving Project. The project hopes to cultivate daily acts of kindness by putting coins into charity boxes daily, and then giving them to someone in need once it’s filled.

Danow says the support from members of the community and city officials since the incident has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There was really an amazing, amazing response,” said Danow. “I keep on getting phone calls and emails and people are stopping me on the street telling me ‘Rabbi this is not what Pensacola is, this is not representing who our community is’ and I absolutely would agree with that.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department.