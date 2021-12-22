Pensacola Police hold Shop with a Cop event

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department partnered up with Academy Sports and Outdoors Wednesday morning for its annual Shop with a Cop event.

Eight kids from the Pensacola community were able to shop with a Pensacola Police officer and pick out items from their holiday wish lists.

Academy donated $175 gift cards to each one of them to make their Christmas brighter.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said Wednesday the event is a joyous occasion and helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and Pensacola’s youth.

“There’s more than just shopping for Christmas that’s going on here. There’s conversation. There’s mentorship,” Randall said. “There’s relationship building there to shed a different light on how the police and our youth, the kids of our community, can come together, not only during Christmas time, but all year long to be able to make this region — this city — a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

PPD says the kids were chosen based off their positive impact on police officers throughout the year.